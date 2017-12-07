Canadian ETFs: The latest launches

Globe editors have posted this research report with permission of Inovestor Inc. This should not be construed as an endorsement of the report's recommendations. For more on The Globe's disclaimers please read here. The following is excerpted from the report:

At the end of November, assets under management (AUM) stood at a record level of $145.9-billion, driven by net inflows of $3.3-billion, according to Yves Rebetez, managing director and editor of ETF Insight. The product shelf keeps on expanding and offers more investment choices. As the industry grows, the influx of market players accelerates. Two new providers joined the ETF market, with the number of market players now at 28.

Equium Capital Management Inc. entered the industry by launching ETF series of the Equium Global Tactical Allocation Fund (ETAC-T). The fund invests primarily in a mix of global equity securities, fixed income investments, derivative securities, and money market instruments. The ETF series units charge a management fee of 0.95 per cent. The asset manager is a boutique investment management firm focused on global, multiasset portfolio solutions.

Arrow Capital Management Inc. also joined the market through ETF series of the Exemplar Investment Grade Fund. Arrow Capital Management is an independent, employee-owned investment firm founded in 1999. It currently manages over $1-billion (Canadian) of assets.

