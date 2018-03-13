Canadian ETFs: The latest launches

Globe editors have posted this research report with permission of Inovestor Inc. This should not be construed as an endorsement of the report's recommendations. For more on The Globe's disclaimers please read here. The following is excerpted from the report:

The Canadian ETF industry is not slowing down despite market uncertainty. The industry welcomes its 28 issuer, Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc., while another asset manager files a preliminary prospectus to enter the ETF space.

Bristol Gate introduced two actively managed dividend growers ETFs: Bristol Gate Concentrated Canadian Equity ETF ("BGC") and Bristol Gate Concentrated US Equity ETF ("BGU"). The ETFs typically invest in dividend-paying securities selected primarily from the S&P/TSX Composite Index for BGC and from the S&P 500 Index for BGU of six or more different sectors.

Story continues below advertisement

An additional active manager is set to join the Canadian ETF Industry this year. Brompton Funds, an experienced investment fund manager with approximately $2-billion in assets under management, has filed a preliminary prospectus to launch its first suite of ETFs. Brompton intends to launch two actively-managed sector ETFs, covering the healthcare and technology industry. The move arises as sector and thematic ETFs gain popularity among investors.

Read the full report here.

Globe app users click here for the full report

Read other research reports here