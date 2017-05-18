Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

David Tippin and Ron Meisels

Special to The Globe and Mail

Globe editors have posted this research report with permission of Phases & Cycles Inc. This should not be construed as an endorsement of the report’s recommendations. For more on The Globe’s disclaimers please read here. The following is excerpted from the report:

The bull market remains in good shape, but the S&P 500 needs a strong and sustained move above 2,400 to resume the major uptrend.

Given the continuing near-term possibility of a decline downward from the trading range, stops should be set to align with risk tolerance. The bottom line is that Leg 5 still has considerable upside potential, and any corrective period will be followed by more new all-time highs.

