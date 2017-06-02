Globe editors have posted this research report with permission of Phases & Cycles Inc. This should not be construed as an endorsement of the report’s recommendations. For more on The Globe’s disclaimers please read here. The following is excerpted from the report:

Do not underestimate the underlying strength of the bull market in its recent horizontal phase. The S&P 500 has taken the first steps to exceed its recent trading range. The next requirements are to stay above 2,400 and make a strong follow-through.

Bear and bull sculptures outside the Frankfurt stock exchange (c) George Doyle full report Phases & Cycles Market Comment

The bull market continues to be probed for fatal flaws by bearish forces, but it continues to pass these examinations with ease. A further test of the bull’s credentials will occur when the S&P 500 approaches 2,500.

Read the full report here.

Globe app users click here for the full report

Read other research reports here

Report Typo/Error