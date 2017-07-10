Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Research Report

Chart Watch: Markets inch toward major uptrend Add to ...

David Tippin and Ron Meisels

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Globe editors have posted this research report with permission of Phases & Cycles Inc. This should not be construed as an endorsement of the report’s recommendations. For more on The Globe’s disclaimers please read here. The following is excerpted from the report:

The S&P 500's recent action has been a little disappointing for the bulls. Further pullback towards 2,400 is likely, with the downside risk limited to the low/mid 2,300s. Bullish forces will be hoping for a push back in the form of a summer rally that should begin later this month.

Our June optimism has turned a little more cautious in the short term. The next few weeks may place a premium on risk control and portfolio protection. A better buying opportunity should emerge later in the month.

Read the full report here.

Globe app users click here for the full report

 

Read other research reports here

Report Typo/Error

Follow Ron Meisels on Twitter: @RonsBriefs

 

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular