Chart Watch: 2018 should be a very good year for the TSX

Chart Watch: 2018 should be a very good year for the TSX

David Tippin and Ron Meisels
Globe editors have posted this research report with permission of Phases & Cycles Inc.

The S&P 500 is getting ahead of itself. After such a rapid and extensive rise the index needs a pause to refresh. There is ample room to do this by moving modestly down towards the mid-point of the trend channel, or by simply trading horizontally for a period of time and letting the upward trend channel play "catch up." With the 39-week cycle maturing in mid-January and the 70-day cycle maturing towards the end of the month, prospects are good for a pause/pullback early in 2018.

Ron Meisels
President of Phases & Cycles Inc.

Ron Meisels, President, Phases & Cycles Inc., has been active as an Analyst since 1971.

