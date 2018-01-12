Echelon Wealth's top stock pick portfolio for Q1 2018

Globe editors have posted this research report with permission of Echelon Wealth Partner. This should not be construed as an endorsement of the report's recommendations. For more on The Globe's disclaimers please read here. The following is excerpted from the report:

We are very pleased to highlight that Echelon Wealth Partners' Top Picks Portfolio returned 19.9 per cent for Q4 2017, significantly outpacing the S&P/TSX Small Cap Index, which returned 4.1 percent, and the broader S&P/TSX Index at 4.5 per cent. After an exceptional run of outperformance, we were concerned that Echelon's Q4 2017 launch of a tracking portfolio measured against the Top Picks Portfolio may have been launched at a time when our record of outperformance could succumb to gravity. We were consequently doubly pleased by the outperformance.

We continue to present our portfolio as an aggressive, catalyst-rich portfolio of high-growth, entrepreneurial companies. Our median performing stock will typically generate returns below our average return as our aggressive risk profile has historically generated significant outperformers within quarters. We have benefited from positive catalysts with take-outs, mine development/resource enhancement and regulatory approvals all common events. We specifically strive to select stocks that are catalyst-rich, supported by proven execution, positioned for high growth and backed by strong economics.

