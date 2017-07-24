Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
A pump jack is seen at sunrise near Bakersfield, California in this file photo. (Lucy Nicholson/Reuters)
A pump jack is seen at sunrise near Bakersfield, California in this file photo. (Lucy Nicholson/Reuters)

RESEARCH REPORT

The fast-approaching threat to the energy sector Add to ...

David Arpin and Han Tacoma - Mackenzie Investments

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Globe editors have posted this research report with permission of Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. This should not be construed as an endorsement of the report’s recommendations. For more on The Globe’s disclaimers please read here. The following is excerpted from the report:

Electric vehicle (EV) development is following an S-curve which continues to advance the expected change from internal-combustion-engine vehicles to EVs. While the precise timing of the transition is unclear, the Mackenzie Canadian Growth Team is concerned about its structural impact on the energy sector. As a result, we are limiting exposure to the energy sector.

Battery costs and maximum driving range are the primary barriers stopping the full change-over from vehicles with internal combustion engines to electric automobiles. At the current rate of advance, the shift is happening more quickly than anticipated.

Click here to see a full copy of the Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S TSX Composite Earnings Scorecard.

Globe app users click here for the full report

Read other research reports here.

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeInvestor

Also on The Globe and Mail

How oil sands technology has changed in 50 years (The Canadian Press)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular