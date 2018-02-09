TSX earnings scorecard: How fourth-quarter results have fared so far

Globe editors have posted this research report with permission of Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. This should not be construed as an endorsement of the report's recommendations. For more on The Globe's disclaimers please read here. The following is excerpted from the report:

EARNINGS HIGHLIGHTS

Q4 2017 Y/Y Blended Earnings Growth Estimates:

TSX Composite (.GSPTSE) = 18.6 per cent

Ex-Energy = 13.0 per cent

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc. (VRX-TO) = -27.7 per cent

Healthcare Ex-VRX = -3.8 per cent

TSX Composite Ex-VRX = 19.3 per cent

Q4 2017 Performance vs. Earnings Expectations:

16 per cent of the TSX Composite (.GSPTSE) companies have reported Q4 2017 EPS. Of the 40 companies in the index that have reported earnings to date for Q4 2017:

65.0 per cent reported above analyst expectations

25.0 per cent reported below analyst expectations

REVENUE HIGHLIGHTS

Q4 2017 Y/Y Blended Revenue Growth Estimates:

TSX Composite (.GSPTSE) = 14.0 per cent

Ex-Energy = 14.0 per cent

Valeant Pharma (VRX-TO) = -15.7 per cent

Healthcare Ex-Valeant Pharma = 12.3 per cent

TSX Composite Ex-Valeant Pharma = 15.2 per cent

Q4 2017 Performance vs. Revenue Expectations:

Of the TSX Composite companies that have reported revenue to date for Q4 2017:

57.8 per cent reported above analyst expectations

40.0 per cent reported below analyst expectations

Click here to see a full copy of the Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S TSX Composite Earnings Scorecard.

Globe app users click here for the full report

Read other research reports here.