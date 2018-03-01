TSX earnings scorecard: How fourth-quarter results have fared so far

Globe editors have posted this research report with permission of Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. This should not be construed as an endorsement of the report's recommendations. For more on The Globe's disclaimers please read here. The following is excerpted from the report:
EARNINGS HIGHLIGHTS
Q4 2017 Y/Y Blended earnings growth estimates
- TSX Composite (.GSPTSE) = 15.6 per cent
- Ex-energy = 16.0%
- Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc (VRX.TO) = -25.0 per cent
- Healthcare Ex- VRX = 46.2 per cent
- TSX Composite Ex-VRX = 16.2 per cent
Q4 2017 Performance vs. earnings expectations
63 per cent of the TSX Composite (.GSPTSE) companies have reported Q4 2017 EPS. Of the 155 companies in the index that have reported earnings to date for Q4 2017:
- 56.8 per cent reported above analyst expectations
- 32.9 per cent reported below analyst expectations
REVENUE HIGHLIGHTS
Q4 2017 Y/Y Blended revenue growth estimates
- TSX Composite (.GSPTSE) = 21.0 per cent
- Ex-Energy = 19.9%
- Valeant (VRX.TO) = -13.2 per cent
- Healthcare ex-Valeant = 7.2 per cent
- TSX Composite Ex-Valeant = 21.4 per cent
Q4 2017 Performance vs. revenue expectations
Of the TSX Composite companies that have reported revenue to date for Q4 2017:
- 59.4 per cent reported above analyst expectations
- 40.0 per cent reported below analyst expectations
