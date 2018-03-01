 Skip to main content

RESEARCH REPORT

TSX earnings scorecard: How fourth-quarter results have fared so far

David Aurelio
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
EARNINGS HIGHLIGHTS

Q4 2017 Y/Y Blended earnings growth estimates

  • TSX Composite (.GSPTSE) = 15.6 per cent
  • Ex-energy = 16.0%
  • Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc (VRX.TO) = -25.0 per cent
  • Healthcare Ex- VRX = 46.2 per cent
  • TSX Composite Ex-VRX = 16.2 per cent

Q4 2017 Performance vs. earnings expectations

63 per cent of the TSX Composite (.GSPTSE) companies have reported Q4 2017 EPS. Of the 155 companies in the index that have reported earnings to date for Q4 2017:

  • 56.8 per cent reported above analyst expectations
  • 32.9 per cent reported below analyst expectations

REVENUE HIGHLIGHTS

Q4 2017 Y/Y Blended revenue growth estimates

  • TSX Composite (.GSPTSE) = 21.0 per cent
  • Ex-Energy = 19.9%
  • Valeant (VRX.TO) = -13.2 per cent
  • Healthcare ex-Valeant  = 7.2 per cent
  • TSX Composite Ex-Valeant = 21.4 per cent

Q4 2017 Performance vs. revenue expectations

Of the TSX Composite companies that have reported revenue to date for Q4 2017:

  • 59.4 per cent reported above analyst expectations
  • 40.0 per cent reported below analyst expectations

