TSX earnings scorecard: How fourth-quarter results have fared so far

Globe editors have posted this research report with permission of Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. This should not be construed as an endorsement of the report's recommendations. For more on The Globe's disclaimers please read here. The following is excerpted from the report:

EARNINGS HIGHLIGHTS

Q4 2017 Y/Y Blended earnings growth estimates

Story continues below advertisement

TSX Composite (.GSPTSE) = 16.1 per cent

Ex-Energy = 16.9 per cent

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc. (VRX.TO) = -25.0 per cent

Healthcare Ex- VRX = 45.6 per cent

TSX Composite Ex-VRX = 16.7 per cent

Q4 2017 Performance vs. earnings expectations

77 per cent of the TSX Composite (.GSPTSE) companies have reported Q4 2017 EPS. Of the 190 companies in the index that have reported earnings to date for Q4 2017:

54.7 per cent reported above analyst expectations

35.3 per cent reported below analyst expectations

REVENUE HIGHLIGHTS

Q4 2017 Y/Y Blended revenue growth estimates

TSX Composite (.GSPTSE) = 21.4 per cent

Ex-Energy = 20.0 per cent

Valeant Pharma. (VRX.TO) = -13.2 per cent

Healthcare Ex-Valeant Pharma. = 7.2 per cent

TSX Composite Ex-Valeant Pharma. = 21.8 per cent

Q4 2017 Performance vs. revenue expectations

Of the TSX Composite companies that have reported revenue to date for Q4 2017:

59.2 per cent reported above analyst expectations

40.3 per cent reported below analyst expectations

Click here to see a full copy of the Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S TSX Composite Earnings Scorecard.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Globe app users click here for the full report.

Read other research reports here.