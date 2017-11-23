TSX earnings scorecard: How third-quarter results have fared so far

Globe editors have posted this research report with permission of Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. This should not be construed as an endorsement of the report's recommendations. For more on The Globe's disclaimers please read here. The following is excerpted from the report:
EARNINGS HIGHLIGHTS
Q3 2017 Y/Y Blended Earnings Growth Estimates:
- TSX Composite (.GSPTSE) = 15.1 per cent
- Ex-Energy = 7.6%
- Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc (VRX-TO) = -35.5 per cent
- Healthcare Ex- VRX = -39.3 per cent
- TSX Composite Ex-VRX = 16.0 per cent
Q3 2017 Performance vs. Earnings Expectations:
Ninety per cent of the TSX Composite companies have reported Q3 2017 EPS. Of the 221 companies in the index that have reported earnings to date for Q3 2017:
- 47.1% reported above analyst expectations
- 40.3% reported below analyst expectations
Q4 2017 Y/Y Blended Earnings Growth Estimates:
- TSX Composite = 14.3 per cent
- Ex-Energy = 12.1%
- Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc = -29.1 per cent
- Healthcare Ex- VRX = -4.5 per cent
- TSX Composite Ex-VRX = 15.0 per cent
REVENUE HIGHLIGHTS
Q3 2017 Y/Y Blended Revenue Growth Estimates:
- TSX Composite = 8.0 per cent
- Ex-Energy = 6.4 per cent
- Valeant Pharma = -14.0 per cent
- Healthcare Ex-Valeant Pharma = 5.9 per cent
- TSX Composite Ex-Valeant Pharma = 8.2 per cent
Q3 2017 Performance vs. Revenue Expectations:
Of the TSX Composite companies that have reported revenue to date for Q3 2017:
- 40.3 per cent reported above analyst expectations
- 59.2 per cent reported below analyst expectations
Q4 2017 Y/Y Blended Revenue Growth Estimates:
- TSX Composite = 14.8 per cent
- Ex-Energy = 13.7 per cent
- Valeant Pharma = -14.6 per cent
- Healthcare Ex-Valeant Pharma = 7.5 per cent
- TSX Composite Ex-Valeant Pharma = 15.1 per cent
