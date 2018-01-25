 Skip to main content

TSX earnings scorecard: How third-quarter results have fared so far

RESEARCH REPORT

TSX earnings scorecard: How third-quarter results have fared so far

David Aurelio
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Special to The Globe and Mail
The following is excerpted from the report:

EARNINGS HIGHLIGHTS

Q4 2017 Y/Y Blended Earnings Growth Estimates:

  • TSX Composite (.GSPTSE) = 15.0 per cent
  • Ex-Energy = 12.4 per cent
  • Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc (VRX-TO) = -29.8 per cent
  • Healthcare Ex-VRX = 3.5 per cent
  • TSX Composite Ex-VRX = 15.7 per cent

Q4 2017 Performance vs. Earnings Expectations:

Six per cent of the TSX Composite  companies have reported Q4 2017 EPS. Of the 12 companies in the index that have reported earnings to date for Q4 2017:

  • 41.7 per cent reported above analyst expectations
  • 41.7% per cent reported below analyst expectations

REVENUE HIGHLIGHTS

Q4 2017 Y/Y Blended Revenue Growth Estimates:

  • TSX Composite  = 15.2 per cent
  •  Ex-Energy = 14.0 per cent
  • Valeant Pharma  = -16.7 per cent
  • Healthcare Ex-Valeant Pharma  = 12.3 per cent
  • TSX Composite Ex-Valeant Pharma = 15.5 per cent

Q4 2017 Performance vs. Revenue Expectations:

Of the TSX Composite companies that have reported revenue to date for Q4 2017:

  • 33.3 per cent reported above analyst expectations
  • 58.3 per cent reported below analyst expectations

Click here to see a full copy of the Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S TSX Composite Earnings Scorecard.

