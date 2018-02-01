TSX earnings scorecard: How fourth-quarter results have fared so far

Globe editors have posted this research report with permission of Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. This should not be construed as an endorsement of the report's recommendations. For more on The Globe's disclaimers please read here. The following is excerpted from the report:

EARNINGS HIGHLIGHTS

Q4 2017 Y/Y Blended Earnings Growth Estimates:

TSX Composite (.GSPTSE) = 17.0 per cent

Ex-Energy = 14.0 per cent

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc (VRX-TO) = -29.8 per cent

Healthcare Ex-VRX = 5.3 per cent

TSX Composite Ex-VRX = 17.7 per cent

Q4 2017 Performance vs. Earnings Expectations:

Seven per cent of the TSX Composite companies have reported Q4 2017 EPS. Of the 12 companies in the index that have reported earnings to date for Q4 2017:

56.3 per cent reported above analyst expectations

31.3 per cent reported below analyst expectations

REVENUE HIGHLIGHTS

Q4 2017 Y/Y Blended Revenue Growth Estimates:

TSX Composite = 15.2 per cent

Ex-Energy = 14.4 per cent

Valeant Pharma = -16.8 per cent

Healthcare Ex-Valeant Pharma = 12.4 per cent

TSX Composite Ex-Valeant Pharma = 15.6 per cent

Q4 2017 Performance vs. Revenue Expectations:

Of the TSX Composite companies that have reported revenue to date for Q4 2017:

50.0 per cent reported above analyst expectations

43.8 per cent reported below analyst expectations

