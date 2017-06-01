Canada’s securities regulator is taking steps to ensure industry requirements are up to speed with new advice models that continue to emerge in today’s market – such as robo-advisers.

“As [investment] dealers’ advice and service offerings continue to evolve, the provision of advice is increasingly automated, and non-dealer entrants bring new competition, IIROC rules and guidance need to keep pace,” the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada said in a report released Thursday that outlines its top priorities for the 2018 fiscal year.

Over the next year, IIROC says it will work with the industry to determine whether its current regulatory requirements present any unnecessary barriers for evolving business models.

In its priority memo IIROC states it will ensure core regulatory obligations –such as Know Your Client, Know Your Product, and suitability rules and guidance– are appropriately scalable for the level of service and nature of advice provided by robo-advisers.

Other top priorities for 2018 will see IIROC enhance its compliance examinations to increase focus on compensation-related conflicts, work with the Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) to ensure IIROC’s regulatory requirements in this area are harmonized with those of the CSA and provide additional guidance to IIROC-regulated firms on ways to address compensation-related conflicts of interest.

“Increased collaboration and information sharing with our regulatory partners and other market participants are essential to our ability to maintain and enhance investor protection while supporting healthy Canadian capital markets,” says Andrew Kriegler, president and CEO of IIROC in a statement.

In addition, regulators will continue to help firms improve cybersecurity preparedness. Over the next year, IIROC will meet with firms that may be at risk to review their specific business model and systems.

“Cybersecurity is a complex issue facing all industries and organizations around the world, and it will remain a focus for IIROC over the coming years,” says IIROC. “Our approach to working with dealers toward improving their cybersecurity preparedness is consistent with our commitment to protect investors, foster confidence in the integrity of the markets, provide practical support where possible and tailor our approach across the firms we regulate, where appropriate.”

