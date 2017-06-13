John Heinzl is the dividend investor for Globe Investor’s Strategy Lab. Follow his contributions here. You can see his model portfolio here.
Strategy Lab is approaching its fifth birthday in September, and over the years I’ve received plenty of comments and questions about my model dividend portfolio.
Strategy Lab model dividend portfolio
Four Strategy Lab experts started with a hypothetical $50,000 portfolio on Sept. 13, 2012. They can each hold five to 12 Canadian or U.S. securities and trade as often or as little as they wish. Here are dividend investor John Heinzl's current model portfolio holdings.
|Company
|Ticker
|Close $ (June 13)
|Dividend yield
|BCE
|BCE-T
|$59.45
|4.8%
|Bank of Montreal
|BMO-T
|$93.15
|3.9%
|Brookfield Infrastructure
|BIP.UN-T
|$52.84
|4.3%
|Canadian Utilities
|CU-T
|$40.79
|3.5%
|Enbridge
|ENB-T
|$51.15
|4.8%
|Fortis
|FTS-T
|$45.24
|3.5%
|Johnson & Johnson
|JNJ-N
|$132.02 (U.S.)
|2.6%
|Procter & Gamble
|PG-N
|$88.06 (U.S.)
|3.1%
|Royal Bank
|RY-T
|$93.89
|3.7%
|Telus
|T-T
|$44.87
|4.4%
|TransCanada
|TRP-T
|$63.86
|3.9%
|S&P/TSX REIT ETF
|XRE-T
|$16.52
|4.9%
Note: Securities shown here are also in John Heinzl's personal portfolio.
