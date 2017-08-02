|Company
|Ticker
|No. of
shrs
|Shr
price
US$**
|Purchase
Price
US$
|Market
Value
$***
|Book
Value
$***
|Gain/
Loss
%
|Yield
%
|Comment
|Vanguard MSCI Canada (sold 9/19/16)
|VCE-T
|889
|C$30.21
|C$26.32
|$26,856.69
|$23,396.20
|14.79%
|2.78%
|A low cost way to invest in Canadian stocks
|Vanguard Canadian Short-term Bond *
|VSB-T
|821
|C$23.96
|C$24.91
|$19,671.16
|$20,448.34
|-3.80%
|2.63%
|Short-term Canadian bonds: a useful buffer for your portfolio
|Vanguard ST Bond (partial sale) *
|VSB-T
|50
|C$24.84
|C$24.91
|$1,242.00
|$1,245.50
|-0.28%
|Vanguard U.S. Total Stock Market * (sold 9/19/16)
|VTI-N
|80
|$109.77
|$75.10
|$11,517.95
|$5,827.76
|97.64%
|1.71%
|A cheap way to gain exposure to the broad range of U.S. stocks, from small capitalization firms to mega caps
|Vanguard U.S. (partial sale 7/19/13)
|VTI-N
|30
|$87.53
|$75.10
|$2,722.27
|$2,185.41
|24.57%
|Vanguard U.S. (partial sale 8/13/14)
|VTI-N
|27
|$100.82
|$75.10
|$2,971.76
|$1,966.87
|51.09%
|Vanguard MSCI EAFE * (sold 9/19/16)
|VEA-N
|73
|$36.57
|$34.59
|$3,501.46
|$2,449.32
|42.96%
|5.27%
|A well diversified portfolio needs exposure to Europe, Asia and Australia, which is what this fund delivers
|Vanguard MSCI EAFE (partial sale 7/19/13)
|VEA-N
|30
|$37.68
|$34.59
|$1,171.89
|$1,006.57
|16.42%
|Vanguard MSCI EAFE (partial sale 8/13/14)
|VEA-N
|44
|$41.19
|$34.59
|$1,978.55
|$1,476.30
|34.02%
|Vanguard MSCI Emerging Markets (sold 9/19/16)
|VWO-N
|102
|$37.11
|$41.40
|$4,964.69
|$4,207.20
|18.00%
|2.40%
|Emerging markets can be highly volatile but it's difficult to ignore the potential of these high growth areas
|Vanguard FTSE Canadian All Cap
|VCN-T
|838
|C$30.65
|C$29.20
|$25,684.70
|$24,469.60
|4.97%
|2.50%
|Providing broad exposure to 216 stocks, this ETF tracks large cap,mid cap and small cap stocks.
|Vanguard FTSE Global All Cap ex Canada
|VXC-T
|810
|C$32.89
|C$30.01
|$26,640.90
|$24,308.10
|9.60%
|1.97%
|Half the stocks held by this ETF are American, the rest are from developed international and emerging markets. By using it, I can replace my U.S. stock index and my two international stock market indexes with just one fund.
|Cash
|$1,346.60
|-$55,106.52
|Andrew Hallam's total
|$73,343.36
|$50,000.00
|46.69%
|John Heinzl’s total
|$87,166.47
|$50,000.00
|74.33%
|Norman Rothery’s total
|$96,915.85
|$50,000.00
|93.83%
|Chris Umiastowski’s total
|$259,578.87
|$50,000.00
|419.16%
* Also in personal portfolio
**As of close of July 31, 2017
***In Canadian dollars
Dividends received since last update: none
Gain/loss is calculated by comparing market value (end of most recent month) with book value (which varies according to purchase date).
For U.S. companies, figures are converted to Canadian dollars at exchange rates that vary according to the date of purchase.
As a result, the gain/loss percentage is a calculation that factors in foreign-exchange fluctuations as well as movement in the share price.
