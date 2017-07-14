Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Rob Carrick

The Globe and Mail

TFSAs are still new enough that using them for generating tax-free retirement income is a fresh concept.

Just fill your tax-free savings account with dividend stocks, real estate investment trusts, preferred shares and such, and then pay yourself tax-free income using the combined income and share price appreciation. For simplicity and efficiency, it’s a breakthrough strategy.

Introducing the retirement-income TFSA

The tax-free savings account is ideal for use by retirees to produce investment income. Here are two approaches to building a retirement-income TFSA, one emphasizing simplicity for do-it-yourselfers and the other a more sophisticated approach. Both portfolios were put together by Neville Joanes, who oversees portfolios for the robo-adviser WealthBar. Exchange-traded funds are used in each case.

The Simple DIY Portfolio

ETFStock symbolMER (%)Yield (%)**Weighting (%)
iShares Short Term High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETFXSQ-T0.14*1.560
iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETFXUS-T0.11.620
Vanguard FTSE Developed All Cap ex U.S. Index ETFVDU-T0.212.315
BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETFZRE-T0.615.35

Key points: Low cost of ownership and trading. Well diversified. Easy to maintain. VDU covers off Canada; moving five percentage points of this weighting to a Canadian market ETF is an alternative.


The WealthBar Conservative ETF Portfolio

ETFStock symbolMER (%)Yield (%)**Weighting (%)
Vanguard Canadian Short-Term Corporate Bond Index ETFVSC-T0.00110.0160.25
Vanguard Canadian Short-Term Bond Index ETFVSB-T0.00110.010.15
BMO Covered Call Dow Jones Industrial Average Hedged to CAD ETFZWA-T0.00720.0460.15
BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETFZHY-T0.00620.0560.1
BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETFZPR-T0.0050.0430.1
iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETFXUS-T0.0010.0160.075
iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETFXEF-T0.00220.0470.075
Horizons S&P/TSX 60 Index ETFHXT-T0.0003n/a***0.05
BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETFZRE-T0.00610.0530.05

Source: Rob Carrick; Neville Joanes

*estimated / **yields for equity ETFs are based on recent distributions to shareholders; bond ETF yields are calculated as the portfolio yield if all bonds are held to maturity, minus fees / ***HXT pays no cash dividend; instead, fund units reflect total returns of share price change and dividends

Key points: Adds exposure to areas such as high-yield bonds, preferred shares and covered-call options. The WealthBar team monitors global markets and adjusts this portfolio as required

