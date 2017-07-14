TFSAs are still new enough that using them for generating tax-free retirement income is a fresh concept.
Just fill your tax-free savings account with dividend stocks, real estate investment trusts, preferred shares and such, and then pay yourself tax-free income using the combined income and share price appreciation. For simplicity and efficiency, it’s a breakthrough strategy.
Introducing the retirement-income TFSA
The tax-free savings account is ideal for use by retirees to produce investment income. Here are two approaches to building a retirement-income TFSA, one emphasizing simplicity for do-it-yourselfers and the other a more sophisticated approach. Both portfolios were put together by Neville Joanes, who oversees portfolios for the robo-adviser WealthBar. Exchange-traded funds are used in each case.
The Simple DIY Portfolio
|ETF
|Stock symbol
|MER (%)
|Yield (%)**
|Weighting (%)
|iShares Short Term High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF
|XSQ-T
|0.14*
|1.5
|60
|iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF
|XUS-T
|0.1
|1.6
|20
|Vanguard FTSE Developed All Cap ex U.S. Index ETF
|VDU-T
|0.21
|2.3
|15
|BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF
|ZRE-T
|0.61
|5.3
|5
Key points: Low cost of ownership and trading. Well diversified. Easy to maintain. VDU covers off Canada; moving five percentage points of this weighting to a Canadian market ETF is an alternative.
The WealthBar Conservative ETF Portfolio
|ETF
|Stock symbol
|MER (%)
|Yield (%)**
|Weighting (%)
|Vanguard Canadian Short-Term Corporate Bond Index ETF
|VSC-T
|0.0011
|0.016
|0.25
|Vanguard Canadian Short-Term Bond Index ETF
|VSB-T
|0.0011
|0.01
|0.15
|BMO Covered Call Dow Jones Industrial Average Hedged to CAD ETF
|ZWA-T
|0.0072
|0.046
|0.15
|BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF
|ZHY-T
|0.0062
|0.056
|0.1
|BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF
|ZPR-T
|0.005
|0.043
|0.1
|iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF
|XUS-T
|0.001
|0.016
|0.075
|iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF
|XEF-T
|0.0022
|0.047
|0.075
|Horizons S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF
|HXT-T
|0.0003
|n/a***
|0.05
|BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF
|ZRE-T
|0.0061
|0.053
|0.05
Source: Rob Carrick; Neville Joanes
*estimated / **yields for equity ETFs are based on recent distributions to shareholders; bond ETF yields are calculated as the portfolio yield if all bonds are held to maturity, minus fees / ***HXT pays no cash dividend; instead, fund units reflect total returns of share price change and dividends
Key points: Adds exposure to areas such as high-yield bonds, preferred shares and covered-call options. The WealthBar team monitors global markets and adjusts this portfolio as requiredReport Typo/Error
