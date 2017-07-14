Just fill your tax-free savings account with dividend stocks, real estate investment trusts, preferred shares and such, and then pay yourself tax-free income using the combined income and share price appreciation. For simplicity and efficiency, it’s a breakthrough strategy.

TFSAs are still new enough that using them for generating tax-free retirement income is a fresh concept.

Introducing the retirement-income TFSA

The tax-free savings account is ideal for use by retirees to produce investment income. Here are two approaches to building a retirement-income TFSA, one emphasizing simplicity for do-it-yourselfers and the other a more sophisticated approach. Both portfolios were put together by Neville Joanes, who oversees portfolios for the robo-adviser WealthBar. Exchange-traded funds are used in each case.

The Simple DIY Portfolio ETF Stock symbol MER (%) Yield (%)** Weighting (%) iShares Short Term High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF XSQ-T 0.14* 1.5 60 iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF XUS-T 0.1 1.6 20 Vanguard FTSE Developed All Cap ex U.S. Index ETF VDU-T 0.21 2.3 15 BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF ZRE-T 0.61 5.3 5

Key points: Low cost of ownership and trading. Well diversified. Easy to maintain. VDU covers off Canada; moving five percentage points of this weighting to a Canadian market ETF is an alternative.

The WealthBar Conservative ETF Portfolio ETF Stock symbol MER (%) Yield (%)** Weighting (%) Vanguard Canadian Short-Term Corporate Bond Index ETF VSC-T 0.0011 0.016 0.25 Vanguard Canadian Short-Term Bond Index ETF VSB-T 0.0011 0.01 0.15 BMO Covered Call Dow Jones Industrial Average Hedged to CAD ETF ZWA-T 0.0072 0.046 0.15 BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF ZHY-T 0.0062 0.056 0.1 BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF ZPR-T 0.005 0.043 0.1 iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF XUS-T 0.001 0.016 0.075 iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF XEF-T 0.0022 0.047 0.075 Horizons S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF HXT-T 0.0003 n/a*** 0.05 BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF ZRE-T 0.0061 0.053 0.05 Source: Rob Carrick; Neville Joanes

Key points: Adds exposure to areas such as high-yield bonds, preferred shares and covered-call options. The WealthBar team monitors global markets and adjusts this portfolio as required

