West High Yield stock trades to stand after $750-million deal collapses

Investors who bet on a $750-million asset sale by Canadian penny stock that sent its shares soaring only to see the deal evaporate, won't see their trades reversed, regulators said.

The disclosure from West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. "while highly conditional on a number of factors, did not contain information which was either misstated or inaccurate," the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada said in a letter sent this week to an investor in the company.

A copy of letter was obtained by Bloomberg and confirmed by an IIROC spokesman in a telephone interview.

Story continues below advertisement

West High Yield surged almost 1,000 per cent on Oct. 5 after it announced the deal to sell its main assets. The stock jumped as high as $3.80 from just 36 cents the previous day, before closing at $2, giving the company with no revenue a market value of $114-million

.The cash deal to sell a magnesium deposit in British Columbia to Gryphon Enterprises LLC would have been worth about 46 times West High Yield's value the day before the announcement, making it one of the biggest mining asset sales in the world this year.

West High Yield's shares have been halted since Oct. 6. Late Tuesday, West High Yield said in a statement that Gryphon had not come up with the $500,000 deposit and the deal was terminated.

IIROC has the authority to reverse trades that violate Universal Market Integrity Rules, Debra Haggarty, senior complaints and inquiries specialist at IIROC, said in the letter to investors.