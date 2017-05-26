The Globe’s stars and dogs for the week

BANK OF MONTREAL (DOG)

Dear BMO Shareholders: Well, excuse us for only making $1.25-billion. Not only did our quarterly profit grow by 28 per cent, but we even raised our dividend – the only Big Five bank to do that so far this earnings season. And you thank us by taking the boots to our stock? Wow. When did everyone become so spoiled? “Wa wa wa. Mommy, BMO only made $1.25-billion! Sell the stock, Mommy!” Bunch of crybabies.

BMO (TSX), $91.17, down $2.49 or 2.6% over week

BEST BUY (STAR)

Reasons to upgrade your TV, computer and/or smartphone: 1) Your current model is more than three months old; 2) You haven’t completely maxed out your credit card limit yet; 3) There are some awesome deals at Best Buy. Judging by the retailer’s better-than-expected first-quarter results – which sent the stock up sharply – consumers these days will use any excuse to fill their shopping carts with shiny new electronics items.

BBY (NYSE), $58.97 (U.S.), up $7.64 or 14.9% over week

TEMBEC (STAR)

Money may not grow on trees, But this tree company just made a lot of money for investors. Shares of Tembec soared after the Montreal-based forest products giant agreed to be acquired for $807-million (U.S.) by Rayonier Advanced Materials of Jacksonville, Fla. With Tembec and Rayonier both producing specialty cellulose used in consumer products such as LCD screens, pharmaceuticals and foods, you had to know the companies wood make a good pair.

TMB (TSX), $4.23, up $1.28 or 43.4% over week

TIFFANY (DOG)

There once was a business named Tiffany

Whose shareholders had an epiphany

As its same-store sales fell

People started to sell

’Cause the shares were performing so dismally

TIF (NYSE), $86.18 (U.S.), down $6.74 or 7.2% over week

HORMEL FOODS (DOG)

Bad: Getting your inbox filled with spam. Worse: Investing in Hormel Foods, the maker of Spam luncheon meat. Shares of the company skidded after Hormel said fiscal second-quarter revenue fell nearly 5 per cent and missed analyst estimates, dragged down by weakness in its Jennie-O Turkey Store subsidiary, which was hurt by an oversupply of turkey and lower prices for competing protein products. Investors have lost their appetite.

HRL (NYSE), $33.12 (U.S.), down $1.71 or 4.9% over week