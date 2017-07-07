The Globe’s stars and dogs for the week

Tesla (Dog)

Electric cars provide a silky smooth ride. Electric-car stocks, not so much. Tesla, which was briefly the most valuable auto maker in the United States, lost that title this week after announcing that shortages of key batteries were hindering its production. Investors fled on the news, suggesting that it’s not actually lithium-ion power packs that drive the company. It’s unrealistically high hopes.



TSLA (Nasdaq), $313.22 (U.S.), down $48.39 or 13.4% over week

Air Canada (Star)

This is your captain speaking. On behalf of everyone at Air Canada, I want to thank you for your patience. The flight took a bit longer than we thought – okay, 10 years longer – but we got you here, didn’t we? This week, we announced we would beat analysts’ estimates for the quarter and our stock soared to its highest level since 2007. We’ve finally arrived! But about your luggage …

AC (TSX), $19.75, up $2.37 or 13.6% over week

Tahoe Resources (Dog)

Tahoe owns a big silver mine in Guatemala. What could be clearer? Until this week, that is, when a Guatemalan court suspended the mine’s licence to operate after complaints it violates the rights of Indigenous people. What could be murkier? Experts in Guatemalan jurisprudence may see a buying opportunity in Tahoe’s suddenly devastated shares. The rest of us may simply decide to move on.



THO (TSX), $6.62, down $4.56 or 40.8% over week

General Electric (Dog)

You remember General Electric, don’t you? Yeah, that’s right – he’s the guy you always see hanging out in the officers’ club with Major Problems and General Malaise. GE stock got hammered yet again this week after JPMorgan analysts slashed their price target. They – and others – complain the company has become a slow-growing, clumsy giant. Maybe it’s time to call in Private Equity.



GE (NYSE), $26.15 (U.S.), down 86¢ or 3.2% over week

Canaccord Genuity (Star)

That’s the way, old chum! Canaccord Genuity, the Canadian financial-services firm, scooped up Hargreave Hale, a British investment manager, this week. Now, granted, a push into Britain may seem like an odd strategy in an era of Brexit. But compared with Canada, where big banks dominate everything, the British wealth-management business could be a new world of opportunity. Cheerio!



CF (TSX), $5.88, up 55¢ or 10.3% over week



