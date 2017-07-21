The Globe’s stars and dogs for the week

Netflix (STAR)

Now that the sunshine and warm weather are here, it’s the perfect time to enjoy the great outdoors. Or stay inside and binge-watch Netflix all day. Shares of the streaming giant soared to a record after it added 5.2 million subscribers worldwide for a total of 104 million – crushing analysts’ estimates for growth of 3.2 million. With Netflix’s international service expected to turn a profit this year now that more than half of its customers are outside the United States, people are binge-investing in the stock.



NFLX (Nasdaq), $188.54 (U.S.), up $27.42 or 17% over week

Home Depot (DOG)

Those footsteps Home Depot investors are hearing? They belong to Amazon.com. In its quest to dominate the retail market for every conceivable product, the online merchant is teaming up with Sears Holdings to sell Kenmore-branded appliances online – dealing a blow to Home Depot and other home-improvement stocks. With retail profit margins on appliances expected to come down now that Amazon has jumped into the fray, investors are shopping elsewhere.



HD (NYSE), $146.65 (U.S.), down $6.23 or 4.1% over week

Encana (STAR)

Multiple choice quiz! Shares of Encana rose this week after: a) The company’s new Krazy Krude Oil Kingdom theme park outside Calgary brought in big crowds on its first day; b) Elon Musk said he is abandoning electric vehicles and converting all future Tesla models to natural gas; c) The oil and gas producer posted second-quarter net earnings of $331-million (U.S.), up from a year-earlier loss of $601-million, and raised its full-year production forecast. Answer: c.



ECA (TSX), $12.34, up 37¢ or 3.1% over week

Harley-Davidson (DOG)

It’s hard to know what’s more dangerous – riding a Harley-Davidson or investing in it. Hit by slowing demand from aging baby boomers and aggressive discounting by competitors, the motorcycle maker said second-quarter retail sales skidded 9.3 per cent in the United States – its biggest market – and 6.7 per cent globally, prompting the company to cut production targets for the second half. With the stock down about 16 per cent this year, investors have a bad case of road rash.



HOG (NYSE), $48.26 (U.S.), down $3.36 or 6.5% over week

A&W Revenue Royalties I.F. (DOG)



After all the money they lost this week, A&W investors could probably use something stronger than a root beer. Shares of the formerly high-flying royalty income fund tumbled, extending losses of recent months, even as there were no corporate announcements to account for the hefty drop. Given A&W’s exposure to Alberta, maybe investors are nervous about its second-quarter results scheduled for release next week. Bartender, another stiff one.



AW.UN (TSX), $32.09, down $2.45 or 7.1% over week



