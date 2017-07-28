The Globe’s stars and dogs for the week

New York Times (STAR)

Sorry, Donald Trump, the “failing New York Times” is actually succeeding. Even as the company’s print business continued to shrink, surging digital ad revenue and online subscriptions – thanks to the circus in Washington – contributed to a 9-per-cent increase in second-quarter revenue as operating profit tripled to about $28-million. The Times’ shares have soared about 70 per cent since the U.S. election – while Mr. Trump’s approval ratings have gone in the opposite direction.



NYT (NYSE), $19.30 (U.S.), up $1.20 or 6.6% over week.

McDonald’s (STAR)

Myth: People are turned off by McDonald’s fatty, salty food and are increasingly turning to healthier options. Fact: They’re stuffing more McDonald’s fare into their stomachs than ever. Shares of the burger giant jumped to a record high after it posted a 6.6-per-cent rise in global same-store sales – its biggest increase in five years – thanks to the success of specialty sandwiches and $1 and $2 drink promotions. Investors are loving it.



MCD (NYSE), $155.85 (U.S.), up $1.93 or 1.3% over week.

Bombardier (STAR)

There once was a firm called Bombardier,



That lost a small fortune of money, eh?

But it’s back to break even,

And some folks are believin’

It might live to fight for another day.

BBD.B (TSX), $2.52, up 17¢ or 7.2% over week.

Twitter (DOG)

Despite the tireless and often deranged efforts of a certain White House resident, Twitter just isn’t gaining a lot of traction. Shares of the microblogging service plunged after it reported that the number of monthly active users in the second quarter didn’t grow at all from the first quarter. Adding to the gloom, advertising revenue fell 8 per cent year over year. With the stock trading well below its 2013 IPO price of $26, investors in this thing feel like twits alright.



TWTR (NYSE), $16.75 (U.S.), down $3.36 or 16.7% over week.

Cenovus Energy (STAR)

Cenovus investors don’t know whether to laugh or cry. Shares of the energy producer rose this week after it posted a quarterly profit of $2.64-billion that topped expectations and said it’s on track to meet its asset sales target of $4-billion to $5-billion to pay down debt. Yet the shares are still down about 40 per cent since Cenovus’ unpopular deal in March to acquire $17.7-billion of oil sands and natural gas assets from former partner ConocoPhillips Co. Oh, well, it’s a start.



CVE (TSX), $10.57, up $1.23 or 13.2% over week.



