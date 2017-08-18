The Globe’s stars and dogs for the week

Premium Brands (STAR)

Hunger can hit at any time, which is why I always carry a glazed ham wherever I go. What, don’t like ham? Premium Brands also makes salami, sausages, sandwiches and baked goods under brand names including Piller’s, Harvest Meats and Bread Garden. Investors were salivating for the stock after the food producer and distributor posted record quarterly results, including a 45-per-cent increase in earnings, and announced the completion of a 212,000-square-foot sandwich facility in Phoenix. Can you make one with ham?



PBH (TSX), $99.35, up $9.46 or 10.5% over week.

Dick’s Sporting Goods (DOG)

Great sports collapses of 2017: 1) The Atlanta Falcons blow a 28-3 lead and lose to the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl; 2) The Toronto Blue Jays sink to the basement of the American League East after making the playoffs for two seasons in a row; 3) Shares of Dick’s Sporting Goods plunge 23 per cent in a single day after the retailer, citing “irrational” pricing in the marketplace, issues a weak earnings forecast and says same-store sales will be flat to down by low single digits in 2017.



DKS (NYSE), $26.99 (U.S.), down $7.01 or 20.6% over week.

Zinc (STAR)

I don’t know about you, but sometimes I can go a whole day without thinking about zinc. Well, not any more. The metal used to make brass, galvanized steel, skin ointments and other products soared to more than $3,000 (U.S) a metric ton for the first time in nearly a decade – part of a broader metals rally driven by tight supplies, a weaker U.S. dollar and recovering global demand. With aluminum, nickel and copper also up sharply, metal heads are rejoicing.



Zinc (LME), $3,124 (U.S.)/metric tonne, up $227.50 or 7.9% over week.

LXRandCo. (DOG)

Shocking: A Hermes handbag costs $23,995 (U.S.). More shocking: It’s used. LXRandCo, through its website and in-store boutiques, offers a wide selection of exorbitantly priced, preowned vintage handbags and accessories bearing labels such as Hermes, Louis Vuitton and Gucci. Unfortunately, investors’ designer purses are feeling a bit lighter: Even as second-quarter revenue surged 73 per cent, the company posted a wider adjusted net loss of about $900,000.



LXR (TSX), $5.94, down down 6¢ or 1% over week.

Foot Locker (DOG)

Foot fungus, corns, ingrown toenails – those afflictions are mild compared with the pain of investing in Foot Locker. Citing “limited availability of innovative new products” and weaker-than-expected demand for previously popular styles, the athletic shoe and apparel retailer said same-store sales skidded 6 per cent in the second quarter and projected that sales will continue to fall for the rest of the year. With the stock plunging 25 per cent at the open on Friday, investors have never felt this kind of foot pain.



FL (NYSE), $34.38 (U.S), down $14.92 or 30.3% over week.



