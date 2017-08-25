The Globe’s stars and dogs for the week

U.S. 10-year Treasury Bond (STAR)

Two tweets and a quote from U.S. President Donald Trump sound like music to bond investors. One: “If we have to close down our government, we’re building that wall.” Two: “Few, if any, Administrations have done more in just 7 months than the Trump A.” Three: “Heading back to Washington after working hard and watching some of the worst and most dishonest Fake News reporting I have ever seen.” Bond yields, which had surged when Mr. Trump was elected on a promise to reinvigorate the U.S. economy and unite the country, are now reflecting second thoughts as investors pile back into U.S. government bonds.



10-year Treasury, 2.169%, down 2.5 basis points over week.

Kroger Co. (DOG)

The wizards behind Amazon.com Inc.’s takeover deal for Whole Foods Market Inc., which received approval from federal antitrust regulators on Wednesday and is on track to close next week, have identified one part of the business that needs to go: profits. Whole Foods made a name for itself – “whole paycheque,” to some – selling stuff such as organic salmon at prices that could draw tears, and it worked: The money flowed in. But the folks at Amazon, who have never chased after profits, have decided to cut prices at Whole Foods to shake up the grocery business, and now rivals such as Kroger Co. are the ones in tears.



KR (NYSE), $21.74 (U.S.), down $1.12 or 4.9% over week.

Royal Bank of Canada (STAR)

Analysts had been expecting that Royal Bank of Canada would report that it made lots of money during its fiscal third quarter. And it did! RBC made lots of money in wealth management, and it made lots of money with its mortgages and it made lots of money lending to businesses and it made lots of money trading stocks and it made lots of money in investment banking. RBC then raised its quarterly dividend, handing out lots of money to shareholders. Investors like lots of money.



RY (TSX), $93.25, up $1.00 or 1.1% over week.

J.M. Smucker Co. (DOG)

Back in my day, we took the same lunch to school every day: Peanut butter and jam sandwiches. You put your peanut butter on one slice of bread and jam on the other, and you got your PB&J. Delicious. Got me through Grades 1 through 12, and most dinners in university. Well, peanut butter is now a big no-no in schools. That leaves you with jam for your lunchtime sandwiches. Just jam. Ridiculous. And don’t get me started on this no-nut butter alternative: There’s no such thing as a NNB&J sandwich. Without PB&J, who needs the J? J.M. Smucker Co., which missed profit estimates, is learning this the hard way.



SJM (NYSE), $105.15 (U.S.), down $16.75 or 13.7% over week.

Canadian Dollar (STAR)

Three reasons why the Canadian dollar is flirting with 80 cents against the U.S. dollar: 1) 80 cents is a nice round number that makes currency conversion so much simpler for our visiting American friends, whereas 77.6 cents just seems petty. 2) Have you seen the Canada 150 coin sets available from the Royal Canadian Mint? The five-coin collection gets you a cool-looking loonie, quarter, nickel and dime and one of those glow-in-the-dark toonies that no cashier will part with. A $3.40 value for just … $19.95. 3) Janet Yellen, chair of the U.S. Federal Reserve, has raised expectations that U.S. interest rates are heading higher, but the market isn’t so sure.



Dollar, 80.05 cents (U.S.), up 0.60 cents or 0.8% over week.



