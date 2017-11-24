The Globe's stars and dogs for the week
A humorous look at the companies that caught our eye, for better or worse, this week
PREMIUM BRANDS (STAR)
Whether you enjoy turkey breast, ham, salami or headcheese (who doesn't?), Premium Brands offers a wide range of deli meats, breads and other food products marketed under dozens of brand names. The company itself also has a healthy appetite: This week alone, it gobbled up U.S. sandwich makers Buddy's Kitchen and Raybern Foods and acquired a 50-per-cent stake in bread and pastry maker Shaw Bakers. With the stock hitting new highs, investors have that pleasantly full feeling.
PBH (TSX), $109.05 up $11.82 or 12.1% over week
K-BRO LINEN (STAR)
Shares of K-Bro Linen – which provides laundry and linen services to health-care, hospitality and other commercial clients – were giving off a clean, fresh scent this week. In its largest acquisition to date and first outside Canada, K-Bro – named for its founders, the Kinasewich brothers – announced the $59-million purchase of Fishers Topco Ltd., the largest commercial laundry business in Scotland and North East England. There's only one thing that smells better than fresh linen: a stack of money.
KBL (TSX) , $39.80 up $1.10 or 2.8% over week
DOLLARAMA (STAR)
For some companies, posting strong results causes their shares to rise. For Dollarama, even the anticipation of strong results is enough send its stock skyward. Canada's largest dollar-store chain surged to a record high, lifted by expectations that it will report another round of boffo results when it releases third-quarter numbers on Dec. 6. Analysts expect earnings per share to rise nearly 20 per cent, but Dollarama has routinely smashed estimates in recent quarters, so it had better deliver again – or else.
DOL (TSX) , $162.03 up $10.66 or 7% over week
CRUDE OIL (STAR)
Business quiz! The price of crude oil closed above $58 (U.S.) a barrel for the first time since mid-2015, lifted by: a) expectations that the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries will extend output curbs through the end of 2018; b) A curtailment of shipments on TransCanada's Keystone pipeline after a recent spill in South Dakota; c) A 1.86-million-barrel drop in U.S. oil inventories for the week ended on Nov. 17. Answer: all of the above.
WTI (Nymex) $58.95 (U.S.) up $2.24 or 3.9% over week
CAMPBELL SOUP (DOG)
It wasn't exactly a soup-er week for Campbell shareholders. Hit by a 9-per-cent drop in soup and broth sales in the U.S. market and by higher carrot costs arising from unfavourable weather in California, the company reported fiscal first-quarter revenue and earnings below Wall Street estimates. With Campbell also cutting its full-year earnings forecast and the stock taking a one-day tumble of more than 8 per cent, investors have had enough soup, thanks.
CPB (NYSE) , $46.04 (U.S.) down $3.68 or 7.4% over week
The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.
Please note that our commenting partner Civil Comments is closing down. As such we will be implementing a new commenting partner in the coming weeks. As of December 20th, 2017 we will be shutting down commenting on all article pages across our site while we do the maintenance and updates. We understand that commenting is important to our audience and hope to have a technical solution in place January 2018.
Discussion loading… ✨