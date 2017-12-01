The Globe’s stars and dogs for the week

Lundin Mining (DOG)

Business quiz! Shares of Lundin Mining plunged after the company: a) halted production at its Zinkgruvan zinc and copper mine in Sweden after discovering "what appear to be the remains of an ancient IKEA store"; b) announced a $1-billion investment in heavy machinery after workers complained that using picks and shovels all day was giving them blisters; c) slashed its 2018 production forecast for its flagship Candelaria copper mine in Chile by about 20 per cent, citing a recent rock slide. Answer: c.

LUN (TSX), $7.22, down $2.31 or 24.24 per cent over week

Dow Jones industrial average (STAR)

Forget hedge funds and emerging market ETFs. The secret to getting rich? Just buy the Dow Jones industrial average. The widely watched index closed above 24,000 for the first time and ended November with a gain of 3.8 per cent, marking its eighth consecutive monthly advance – its longest winning streak since 1995. With upbeat earnings, solid economic growth and hopes for tax cuts all contributing to the Dow's 22-per-cent advance so far this year, what could possibly go wrong? Ask Robert Mueller or Kim Jong-un.

Story continues below advertisement

DJIA, 24,231.59, up 673.60 or 2.86 per cent over week

Costco Wholesale (STAR)

Bricks-and-mortar stores are dying! Bricks-and-mortar stores are dying! Well, okay, not all bricks-and-mortar stores. Shares of Costco rallied after the warehouse retailer posted sparkling same-store sales growth of 8.4 per cent in November – its 14th consecutive monthly increase. With the all-important holiday season here, Costco is benefiting from higher in-store traffic, growing product selection online and expanded one-day grocery delivery. Take that, you bully Amazon.

COST (Nasdaq) , $185.13 (U.S.), up $13.51 or 7.87 per cent over week

CIBC (STAR)

There once was a bank they called CIBC

Whose fourth-quarter earnings were something to see

Did it make a zillion?

No, $1.3-billion

Story continues below advertisement

But that was above what folks thought it would be

CM (TSX), $95.48, up $5 or 5.52 per cent over week



Barnes & Noble (DOG)

Remember the old days – before tablets, e-readers and smartphones – when people would read books? Barnes & Noble looks back with particular fondness: The book retailer reported a wider-than-expected quarterly loss of $30.1-million (U.S.) as same-stores slumped 6.3 per cent – the eighth consecutive drop. Last year, B&N benefited from the release of Harry Potter and The Cursed Child, but there was no big seller this year to pick up the slack. This story might not have a happy ending.

BKS (NYSE) , $6.67 (U.S.), down $0.67 or 9.18 per cent over week