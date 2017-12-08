The Globe’s stars and dogs for the week

Hudson's Bay (Dog)

Don't forget to check out the festive holiday windows at Hudson's Bay. And while you're there, the company would really appreciate it if you would buy something. Please. Anything. Shares of the struggling department store retailer – which also owns Saks Fifth Avenue and Lord & Taylor – plunged after it posted a third-quarter loss of $243-million as same-store sales skidded 3.2 per cent. With HBC's results hurt by weak traffic, heavy discounting and hurricanes in Florida and Texas, investors aren't feeling the holiday cheer.

HBC - TSX $10.02, down $1.44 (-12.57%) over week

Bitcoin (STAR)

Signs of a speculative bubble: Massive price increases in a short period of time. Check. Growing interest among retail investors who have no idea what they're getting into. Check. Traditional valuation methods thrown out the window in favour of a "greater fool" model that ignores fundamentals. Check. Bitcoin – the volatile cryptocurrency that has soared more than 1,300 per cent this year alone – has all the hallmarks of an investment frenzy that will end badly. Be careful. Be very, very careful.

Story continues below advertisement

Aphria (STAR)

"Honey, can you pick up some Pampers, a bottle of Tylenol and a half-ounce of that killer weed we smoked last weekend?" Aphria investors were feeling euphoric after the pot grower said it will supply Shoppers Drug Mart, Canada's largest drugstore chain, with medical marijuana. The retailer still needs Health Canada approval, and Aphria said its products will initially be sold only online given current restrictions on pharmacies, but one analyst called the deal a "milestone" for the marijuana sector (emphasis on "stone").

APH - TSX $13.47, up $2.07 (18.16%) over week

American Outdoor Brands (DOG)

Business quiz! Shares of American Outdoor Brands, maker of Smith & Wesson firearms, sank after: a) a deranged gunman shot up the company's head office; b) Congress allowed the sale of rocket launchers to the public, creating new competition for firearms makers; c) The company posted a 36.4-per-cent drop in second-quarter revenue and cut its forecast, citing "pre-election fears of increased firearm legislation" that boosted sales in the year-earlier period. Answer: c.

AOBC - Nasdaq $13.51, down $0.09 (-0.66%) over week

Brown-Forman (STAR)

With all the turmoil in the world, there's really only one solution: drink more. Shares of Brown-Forman – best-known for Jack Daniel's whisky and Finlandia vodka – surged after the company reported an 8-per-cent increase in sales and 23-per-cent jump in earnings per share for its second quarter ended Oct. 31. With consumers embracing spinoff brands such as Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey and Tennessee Fire, there are more ways than ever to sit on your porch in an undershirt and get smashed.

BF.B - NYSE $66.48 up $5.97 (9.87%) over week