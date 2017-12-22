The Globe’s stars and dogs for the week

Bitcoin (DOG)

Maybe mortgaging your house and draining your kids' college fund to buy bitcoin wasn't such a smart idea after all. The volatile cryptocurrency plunged as much as 45 per cent from its record high early in the week, as confidence was hammered by the hacking of Youbit, a bitcoin exchange in South Korea that went bust, and by accusations of insider trading of bitcoin cash at Coinbase, the biggest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange. You might say bitcoin's in a bit of trouble.

Bitcoin futures (CME), $13,900 (U.S.), down $3,980 or 22% over week

Andrew Peller (STAR)

Multiple-choice quiz! Which of the following is a wine brand owned by Andrew Peller? a) Wayne Gretzky Estates; b) Gordie Howe Vineyards; c) Wendel Clark Wineries. Answer: a. Shares of the company – whose other brands include Peller Estates, Sandhill and Red Rooster – have been scoring with investors since it acquired three B.C. wineries this fall and posted strong second-quarter results in early November. With Echelon Wealth rating the shares a "buy" this week, even the stock chart resembles a hockey stick.

ADW.A (TSX), $15.20, up 80¢ or 5.5% over week

Long Island Iced Tea (STAR)

And the award for the most dubious business move of 2017 goes to … Long Island Iced Tea Corp. Shares of the beverage maker soared after it announced plans to change its name to Long Blockchain Corp. and pursue opportunities in blockchain technology – the distributed digital ledger system made famous by bitcoin. The company, which will continue making iced tea, said it is "already in the preliminary stages of evaluating specific opportunities involving blockchain technology." What, like digitally encrypted drinks?

LTEA (Nasdaq), $6.01 (U.S.), up $3.95 or 192% over week

BlackBerry (STAR)

Your BlackBerry device may have gone to smartphone heaven long ago. But BlackBerry the company isn't dead yet – far from it, based on its third-quarter results. The shares surged to a 52-week high after the company – which has refocused its business on software and services – reported an unexpected adjusted net profit and posted revenue above estimates. With BlackBerry winning business from automotive suppliers, in particular, the stock's back in the fast lane.

BB (TSX), $14.74, up 79¢ or 5.7% over week

Party City Holdco (STAR)

New Year's Eve is still more than a week away, but Party City shareholders are already popping the Champagne. The party-supplies retailer announced that it is buying back close to 20 million shares from Advent-Party City Acquisition LP – a move chief executive Jim Harrison said "is immediately accretive to earnings per share." Now, if Party City could only attract more customers – same-store sales fell 0.3 per cent in the first nine months of 2017 – that would really be reason to celebrate.

PRTY (NYSE), $13.95 (U.S.), up $1.75 or 14.3% over week