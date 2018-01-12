The Globe’s stars and dogs for the week

Restaurant Brands Int'l (DOG)

Multiple-choice quiz! Tim Hortons, owned by Restaurant Brands International, became mired in a PR scandal this week when some franchisees, facing a 20-per-cent minimum-wage hike in Ontario, decided to: a) stop funding minor hockey and switch to the less expensive sport of synchronized swimming; b) impose a 25-cent "drive-thru toll" on cars during peak hours; c) end paid breaks and cut back health and dental benefits for some employees. Answer: c.

QSR (TSX), $76.36, down $2.47, or 3.13% over week

Dave & Buster's Entertainment (DOG)

With its expensive arcade games, mediocre food and throngs of drunk people, Dave & Buster's is a great place to spend three hours of your life that you'll never get back. At this point, investors would just like to get their money back: The shares plunged after same-store sales tumbled 5.1 per cent in November and December, prompting the company to cut its sales and earnings forecasts for the year that ends on Feb. 4. At Dave & Buster's, the fun never stops.

PLAY (Nasdaq), $47.92 (U.S.), down $8.45 or 15% over week

Corus Entertainment (DOG)

"Knock knock"

"Who's there?"

"Corus"

"Corus who?"

"Corus I lost money on this stock."

With advertisers shifting money away from TV, Corus – which owns Global Television, W Network, HGTV Canada and dozens of other TV and radio properties – posted quarterly revenue and adjusted earnings that fell short of estimates, sending the stock to a big loss. Investors are changing the channel.

CJR.B (TSX), $9.00, down $2.49 or 21.66% over week

GoPro (DOG)

Things to avoid with drones: 1) Attempting to distract the pilot of a passenger jet; 2) Taking aerial photos of a sunbathing neighbour; 3) Investing in a company that sells them. Shares of GoPro hit a tree and crashed after the maker of action cameras said it will discontinue its Karma drone business, citing intense competition and a "hostile regulatory environment." With GoPro also laying off about 20 per cent of its work force amid soft demand for its cameras, the stock could be in the hangar for a while.

GPRO (Nasdaq), $6.23 (U.S.), down $1.29 or 17.15% over week

Eastman Kodak (STAR)

And you thought Eastman Kodak was a washed-up photography company. Wrong! It's, er, on the cutting-edge of the cryptocurrency craze. Joining a growing list of companies jumping on the blockchain bandwagon and seeing their stocks soar in value, Kodak said it will launch a cryptocurrency called KodakCoin for photographers as part of an image rights-management platform that uses blockchain technology. How could this not work?

KODK (NYSE), $9.20 (U.S.), up $6.05 or 192.06% over week