 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

The Globe’s stars and dogs for the week

Stars and Dogs

The Globe's stars and dogs for the week

A humorous look at the companies that caught our eye, for better or worse, this week

John Heinzl

Restaurant Brands Int'l (DOG)

Multiple-choice quiz! Tim Hortons, owned by Restaurant Brands International, became mired in a PR scandal this week when some franchisees, facing a 20-per-cent minimum-wage hike in Ontario, decided to: a) stop funding minor hockey and switch to the less expensive sport of synchronized swimming; b) impose a 25-cent "drive-thru toll" on cars during peak hours; c) end paid breaks and cut back health and dental benefits for some employees. Answer: c.

QSR (TSX), $76.36, down $2.47, or 3.13% over week

Dave & Buster's Entertainment (DOG)

With its expensive arcade games, mediocre food and throngs of drunk people, Dave & Buster's is a great place to spend three hours of your life that you'll never get back. At this point, investors would just like to get their money back: The shares plunged after same-store sales tumbled 5.1 per cent in November and December, prompting the company to cut its sales and earnings forecasts for the year that ends on Feb. 4. At Dave & Buster's, the fun never stops.

Story continues below advertisement

PLAY (Nasdaq), $47.92 (U.S.), down $8.45 or 15% over week

Corus Entertainment (DOG)

"Knock knock"

"Who's there?"

"Corus"

"Corus who?"

"Corus I lost money on this stock."

With advertisers shifting money away from TV, Corus – which owns Global Television, W Network, HGTV Canada and dozens of other TV and radio properties – posted quarterly revenue and adjusted earnings that fell short of estimates, sending the stock to a big loss. Investors are changing the channel.

Story continues below advertisement

CJR.B (TSX), $9.00, down $2.49 or 21.66% over week

GoPro (DOG)

Things to avoid with drones: 1) Attempting to distract the pilot of a passenger jet; 2) Taking aerial photos of a sunbathing neighbour; 3) Investing in a company that sells them. Shares of GoPro hit a tree and crashed after the maker of action cameras said it will discontinue its Karma drone business, citing intense competition and a "hostile regulatory environment." With GoPro also laying off about 20 per cent of its work force amid soft demand for its cameras, the stock could be in the hangar for a while.

GPRO (Nasdaq), $6.23 (U.S.), down $1.29 or 17.15% over week

Eastman Kodak (STAR)

And you thought Eastman Kodak was a washed-up photography company. Wrong! It's, er, on the cutting-edge of the cryptocurrency craze. Joining a growing list of companies jumping on the blockchain bandwagon and seeing their stocks soar in value, Kodak said it will launch a cryptocurrency called KodakCoin for photographers as part of an image rights-management platform that uses blockchain technology. How could this not work?

KODK (NYSE), $9.20 (U.S.), up $6.05 or 192.06% over week

Report an error Editorial code of conduct Licensing Options
As of December 20, 2017, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this resolved by the end of January 2018. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.