The Globe’s stars and dogs for the week

Netflix (STAR)

Sure, Netflix burned through $2-billion (U.S.) of cash last year and has been tapping the junk bond market to pay for content. Yeah, so? Even as the company is showing no signs of becoming cash flow positive, shares of the streaming giant surged to a record after it added 8.3 million subscribers in the fourth quarter, crushing analyst estimates of 5.5 million. Wild guess: Netflix will soon issue another boatload of junk bonds to keep the party going.

NFLX (Nasdaq), $274.60 (U.S.), up $54.14 or 24.56% over week

CanniMed Therapeutics (STAR)

CanniMed investors can finally afford that new bong they've been eyeing at the head shop. Ending a two-month takeover battle, the company agreed to a $1.2-billion cash and share offer from Aurora Cannabis, Canada's second-largest marijuana producer, sending CanniMed's shares to a new high. But the deal - the largest yet in Canada's booming marijuana industry - was a major buzz kill for Newstrike Resources, which CanniMed had planned to buy until it called off the agreement.

Story continues below advertisement

CMED (TSX), $39.47, up $4.70 or 13.52% over week

New Oriental Education (DOG)

New Oriental Education offers English language training, entrance exam preparation, tutoring and other education services to students in China. Unfortunately, its latest quarterly results received a failing grade from investors: Even as the fast-growing company exceeded revenue expectations thanks to strong student enrolments, earnings were just 3 cents a share - well below the 11 cents that analysts were expecting. This is not acceptable! You must do better!

EDU (NYSE), $94.43 (U.S.), down $7.26 or 7.14% over week

Electrovaya (DOG)

Electrovaya's lithium ion batteries power forklifts, trucks and buses. But its stock is running low on juice. Already down by more than 70 per cent in the past year, the shares extended their losses after the company said its Litarion subsidiary in Germany had begun a voluntary insolvency process, citing a dispute with its landlord and slow orders for Litarion's batteries. This is one stock investors should probably keep an ion.

EFL (TSX), $0.42, down $0.15 or 26.32% over week

United Continental (DOG)

Business quiz! Which of the following steps has United Airlines taken to reduce weight on its planes and save on fuel costs? a) Print its in-flight magazine on lighter paper; b) Stop on-board sales of duty-free items; c) Reduce the amount of orange juice and soft drinks carried on some flights. Answer: all of the above. But judging by the stock's sell-off following news that the airline plans to add capacity over the next few years, investors are worried that costs are about to soar again.

UAL (NYSE), $66.56 (U.S.), down $9.94 or 12.99% over week