The Globe’s stars and dogs for the week

"Geez, people. Take a pill. How much did I rise last year? Exactly 4,956.62 points, or about 25 per cent! And you're crying because I fell, what, about 5 per cent this week? What a bunch of babies. Don't I get to take a few days off like everyone else? And what's this 'big mistake' tweet supposed to mean, Mr. President? You know who made a big mistake? Anyone who voted for you, pal. I'm so sick of you taking credit for all my hard work that I'll probably take a few more days off. Maybe I'll take the rest of the year off. See how you like that."

DJIA, 24,190.90. down 1,330.06 or 5.21% over week.

Indigo Books & Music (STAR)



So bookstores are dead, are they? Indigo Books & Music might have a thing or two to say about that. Buoyed by strong demand for books, toys and lifestyle items during the holidays, the retailer said revenue from its large-format stores rose 5.2 per cent while online sales surged 26.4 per cent for the quarter ended Dec. 30. With Indigo's earnings topping expectations and online sales now generating nearly one-fifth of its revenue, this story might have a happy ending after all.

IDG (TSX), $18.77, up $1.02 or 5.75% over week.

Snap (STAR)

First, the good news: Snap's shares soared after the owner of Snapchat said the number of its daily active users jumped 18 per cent in the fourth quarter from a year earlier, helped by a redesign of the photo-messaging app to make it more user-friendly. Now, the bad news: Snap's net loss more than doubled to US$350-million, it still has less than half as many users as Facebook's Instagram and the stock is below its closing price of US$24.48 when it debuted last March. Well, it's a start.

SNAP (NYSE), US$18.80, up US$5.09 or 37.13% over week.

iRobot (DOG)



iRobot's Roomba vacuum cleaners can help to keep your house clean and tidy. Unfortunately, the stock just made a big mess: Even as revenue rose 54 per cent and operating income grew 24 per cent in the fourth quarter, the company's forecast that earnings per share will range from US$2.10 to US$2.35 a share in 2018 fell well short of analyst estimates. With competition heating up from other robotic cleaners and iRobot spending more on marketing, the only thing this stock is vacuuming up is investors' money.

IRBT (Nasdaq), US$57.90, down US$30.72 or 34.66% over week.

Tronc (STAR)



Honk if you love Tronc. Shares of Tronc – short for "Tribune Online Content" – rose to a four-year high after the publisher agreed to sell the Los Angeles Times and San Diego Union-Tribune to billionaire Patrick Soon-Shiong for US$500-million in cash. Tronc, which will retain the Chicago Tribune, New York Daily News and other papers, said the deal will cut debt, slash pension liabilities and allow it to invest in digital operations. All of which is proof that a goofy corporate name is not necessarily an impediment to a rising stock price.

TRNC (Nasdaq), US$20.81, up US$1.23 or 6.28% over week