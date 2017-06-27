Think about how you’d go about ranking all of Canada’s largest stocks for their investment appeal. It’s a daunting task. I’ve been doing it, in various publications, for more than a decade. While there have been a few bumps along the way, the overall results have been more than satisfactory.

But the pressure was really on when I was asked to develop a ranking system for the Report on Business magazine’s Top 1000 this year.

