Why this is the right time to hop on board one of Canada's favourite dividend stocks

CN Rail's stock just slammed on the brakes. For long-term investors, this could be a good time to hop on board.

Shares of Canadian National Railway Co. have fallen about 5 per cent in January and the company's disappointing fourth-quarter results are partly to blame.

Even as fourth-quarter revenue rose 2 per cent to $3.29-billion, adjusted earnings per share of $1.20 came in below analyst estimates of $1.23. Management's guidance for EPS growth of 5 per cent to 8 per cent in 2018 also underwhelmed analysts, who cut their price targets on the shares.

But for investors who believe in buying good companies when their shares are out of favour, CN is worth a closer look. Here's why.

The dividend keeps growing

Through good times and bad, CN's dividend continues to grow. Including a 10-per-cent hike announced this month, the company is now paying $1.82 annually – more than double its dividend of 86 cents a share in 2013. This is a company, after all, that has hiked its payout every year since its initial public offering in 2005. In addition to raising its dividend, which yields about 1.9 per cent, the company also buys back about $2-billion of stock annually, "highlighting its commitment to returning cash to shareholders," CIBC World Markets analyst Kevin Chiang said in a note in which he reiterated an "outperformer" (the equivalent to buy) rating on the shares.

Business is good – too good

The good news is CN's volumes grew in the fourth quarter, driven by shipments of everything from automobiles and fertilizer to sand used for hydraulic-fracturing. The bad news is, just as the company was trying to cope with surging demand, it was hit by a combination of derailments and severe winter weather that caused a series of outages on its mainline corridor in Western Canada. CN's operating ratio – defined as operating expenses divided by revenue – rose to a higher-than-expected 60.4 per cent in the fourth quarter, up 3.8 percentage points from a year earlier. Higher fuel prices also contributed to the increase.

Investing for the future

To meet growing freight demand, CN recently announced a record capital-spending plan of $3.2-billion for 2018. About half will go toward railway-infrastructure maintenance, including the replacement of 2.1 million rail ties and about 1,000 kilometres of track. About $400-million will be spent on equipment, and $800-million will go toward increasing capacity. Another $400-million is being invested in "positive train control," an advanced safety system designed to prevent train-on-train collisions and derailments.

Analysts still on board

Despite the disappointing first quarter, analysts generally remain bullish on CN. According to Thomson Reuters, there are nine buy recommendations, 11 holds and no sells on the shares. The average 12-month price target is $109.88, representing a potential increase of 12.8 per cent over CN's closing price of $97.43 on Tuesday. "Clearly, CN had difficulties handling the level of volume that it took on in 2017 and we expect to see the effect of that for somewhat longer than we anticipated," RBC Dominion Securities analyst Walter Spracklin, who rates the shares "outperform," said in a note. "Key, however, is that we view this as a short-term issue and not a systemic problem. Accordingly, we advise investors to be opportunistic in the event of any share price pressure."

Closing thoughts

CN has been an exceptional investment, producing an annualized total return (assuming all dividends were reinvested) of about 16.5 per cent over the past 10 years. While there are no guarantees that it will repeat such a performance, the stock should continue to reward investors over the long run. Remember to do your own due diligence before investing in any security, and keep in mind that factors such as fuel prices, economic growth and exchange rates can all affect the company's performance.