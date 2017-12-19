Tuesday’s Insider Report: Companies insiders are buying and selling

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock's valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider's total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company's shares or units.

Let's begin the report featuring two securities that have had recent insider buying activity.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (HOT-UN-T)

On Dec. 15, Chief Executive Officer Robert O'Neill accumulated 20,000 units at an average price per unit of $9.30 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Bigwood Investments Ltd.), lifting the account's position to 201,400 units.

In a separate account, at the start of the week, on Dec. 11, Mr. O'Neill purchased 164,000 units at an average price per unit of $9.13, increasing the portfolio's position to 257,315 units.

Exco Technologies Ltd. (XTC-T)

Between Dec. 12 and Dec. 14, the President and Chief Executive Officer Brian Robbins purchased a total of 36,550 shares at an average price per share above $9, lifting the portfolio's position to 198,952 shares.

=====

The following two stocks have had recent insider selling activity.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM.A-T)

On Dec. 12, Jack Cockwell, who sits on the board of directors, sold 100,000 shares at an average price per share of $56.3281. His remaining portfolio balance is significant at 15,350,231 shares.

On Dec. 6, Chief Financial Officer Brian Lawson sold a total of 54,800 shares for two accounts at an average price per share below $54 (10,000 shares in one account and 44,800 shares in the other portfolio). The previous day, he sold 45,200 shares in the public market.

Dollarama Inc. (DOL-T)

On Dec. 13, John Assaly, Vice-President of Global Procurement, exercised his options and received 27,500 shares. That day, he sold a total of 14,096 shares leaving 13,404 shares in his portfolio.

On Dec. 11, Geoffrey Robillard, Senior Vice-President of the Import Division, sold 10,000 shares at an average price per share of $157.4159, trimming his account's position to 665,000 shares.