Over the past two decades, investors have had seemingly little patience for an underperforming investment or money manager. Investors tend to dump the laggard for "something that's doing bette." But an understanding of market cycles and a review of empirical evidence should prompt investors to think twice before falling into this trap.

Once invested, performance is one of the key factors to monitor periodically. Most Canadians’ portfolios consist of stocks or bonds selected by an investment manager (either directly or through mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, pooled funds and other investment options). And dumping the laggards of the past few years to buy the stronger performers is more likely to erode – not boost – performance. First, the logical case against this tendency. Financial markets move in cycles. Even when longer-term trends hold – for example, stocks outpace bonds over time – there are always shorter or medium0term periods where the opposite occurs. The tendency of asset prices to return to their long-term trends is referred to as “mean reversion.” And when stocks are falling hard in a bear market, fundamentals usually imply higher future returns for stocks – even when the recent past suggests otherwise. In other words, investors should add to – not sell – investments that are far underperforming the return implied by underlying fundamentals. And there is empirical evidence for investors to avoid this value-detracting behaviour. There isn’t a great deal of research on this topic, but there are two good pieces of evidence. The Employee Benefit Research Institute (“EBRI”) found that investment consultants hired to select managers for pensions and other institutional portfolios have a poor record when it comes to changing managers. The chart below shows that consultants fired managers when they had weak performance over the prior one, two, and three years. And they were replaced by managers with much stronger returns over the same trailing time periods.