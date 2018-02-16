The Globe’s stars and dogs for the week

Canadian REIT (STAR)

Not satisfied with controlling Canada's largest grocery chain and largest drugstore retailer, the Weston family is now determined to control the country's largest real estate investment trust, too. Choice Properties REIT agreed to buy Canadian REIT for about $3.9-billion in cash and stock, creating a company with extensive retail, industrial, office and residential assets. Unfortunately for Choice investors, the purchase didn't qualify for any PC Optimum points.

REF.UN (TSX), $49.23, up $5.94 or 13.7% over week

Under Armour (STAR)

Great sports comebacks of 2018: 1) Less than a year after nearly dying in a backcountry snowboarding crash, Canada's Mark McMorris wins bronze in Pyeongchang; 2) After getting released by the St. Louis Rams two years earlier, Nick Foles leads the Philadelphia Eagles to Super Bowl victory; 3) Snapping a long string of lousy results that hammered its stock price, athletic apparel maker posts better-than-expected fourth-quarter revenue. Go Under Armour go!

UA (NYSE), US$17.37, up US$3.62 or 26.3% over week

Fossil Group (STAR)

Fossil Group? No, it's not a company that organizes archaeological digs. It did, however, unearth some better-than-expected results this week: Lifted by growing sales of wearable devices that helped to offset sluggish demand for traditional watches, the retailer of fashion accessories posted adjusted earnings per share well above analyst estimates, causing the stock to soar. Beats finding a stupid rock with an impression of prehistoric insect in it.

FOSL (Nasdaq), US$14.52, up US$6.13 or 73.2% over week

Canadian Tire (STAR)

Downsides of an early winter: Higher heating bills, more snow to shovel. Upside of an early winter: Booming sales at Canadian Tire. Thanks to strong demand, the retailer reported consolidated same-store sales growth of 3.9 per cent in the fourth quarter as its Canadian Tire, Mark's and FGL banners all contributed to the increase. With the Tire's earnings per share rising 18.5 per cent in the quarter, investors hope winter lasts until August.

CTC.A (TSX), $174.32, up $13.63 or 8.5% over week

Colliers International (STAR)

Contrary to popular belief, you don't actually have to own any land or buildings to make money in real estate. Just invest in Colliers International: The Toronto-based company – which provides services to the commercial real estate industry globally – reported higher revenue and adjusted earnings for the fourth quarter, lifted by acquisitions and growing demand from clients. The stock's taking the elevator to the top floor.

CIGI (TSX), $81.19, up $7.83 or 10.7% over week