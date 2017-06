As a potential top stock pick, CanaDream Corp. ticks all the boxes. It has a couple of decades of corporate history, a respected management team, a culture of innovation, good growth prospects, a strong record of profitability and a bargain-basement valuation.

But the RV rental and sales company based in Rocky View, Alta., has one key flaw – it is a small-cap stock trading on the TSX Venture exchange, which is just about enough to ensure it goes ignored.