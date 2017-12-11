These 2017 profiles of millennial financial success and struggle caught your eye

In 2016, we launched the paycheque project series of stories. After watching young Canadians get criticized for reckless spending, we wanted to have a look at how much money young Canadians actually have coming in – and how they are choosing to spend it.

The stories you send us include struggles with student debt and securing decent work, to success with investing and sacrifices made when purchasing and paying off a home. Visit our Gen Y Money hub to read more or check out our facebook group to join the conversation.

Here are the paycheque profiles you read and shared the most in 2017, starting with the most popular.

How a young miner living in a small town spends his $92,000 salary 29-year-old is married, has two kids, and owns two properties. “It’s very nice that I have this lifestyle up here,” he says

Millennial couple want to shed their $300,000 mortgage by age 30 Couple lives frugally, opting for staycations spent hiking in the Gatineau hills and cooking meals at home

This millennial reluctantly left Toronto for a U.S.-dollar paying job 'It’s basically 30 per cent more with the exchange rate,' says 23 year old who lives with at home with his parents in Windsor and commutes to Detroit daily for work

Her student debt payments are eating up most of her $24,000 salary “All the time there are a lot of people who are going out and doing fun things,” she says of her twenty-something peers. “But you have to figure out how to pay it back.”

Are you a millennial who would like to participate in a paycheque profile? Send us an e-mail.