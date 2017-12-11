These 2017 profiles of millennial financial success and struggle caught your eye
In 2016, we launched the paycheque project series of stories. After watching young Canadians get criticized for reckless spending, we wanted to have a look at how much money young Canadians actually have coming in – and how they are choosing to spend it.
The stories you send us include struggles with student debt and securing decent work, to success with investing and sacrifices made when purchasing and paying off a home. Visit our Gen Y Money hub to read more or check out our facebook group to join the conversation.
Here are the paycheque profiles you read and shared the most in 2017, starting with the most popular.
