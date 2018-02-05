 Skip to main content

Global pension fund assets hit record $41.3-trillion in 2017: study

Total global pension assets grew $4.8-trillion in 2017, a study shows.

LONDON
Reuters

Global institutional pension fund assets in the world's 22 biggest markets hit a record $41.3-trillion (£29.22 trillion) in 2017, a study on Monday showed.

Total assets grew $4.8-trillion over the year, the study by the Thinking Ahead Institute, a global not-for-profit member organisation, and consultants Willis Towers Watson said, the largest yearly growth in dollar terms in the last 20 years.

Hong Kong pension assets saw the strongest growth, rising 21 per cent in local currency terms, the report said, helped by strong stock market gains, including a 40 per cent return in Hong Kong-listed equities.

