Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
An Air Canada plane takes off from Toronto Pearson International Airport in 2014. (Matthew Sherwood/The Globe and Mail)
An Air Canada plane takes off from Toronto Pearson International Airport in 2014. (Matthew Sherwood/The Globe and Mail)

Bailing on Aeroplan? Here’s how to find a rewarding replacement Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Rob Carrick

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Never marry your travel reward program.

There’s no point in making that level of commitment. Travel reward programs change over the years and you may want a divorce. We’ve seen these changes most recently at Aeroplan, which will lose Air Canada as its star player in mid-2020.

Find a reward program that works for you, milk it by earning points and then burn those points off. When changes happen that you don’t like, bail. If you’re ready to do that with Aeroplan or its competitors, we’re here to help. With input from Patrick Sojka of RewardsCanada.ca, we have created a detailed comparison of customer loyalty programs with travel-focused rewards.

Report Typo/Error
Single page

Follow Rob Carrick on Twitter: @rcarrick

 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular