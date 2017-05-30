Never marry your travel reward program.

There’s no point in making that level of commitment. Travel reward programs change over the years and you may want a divorce. We’ve seen these changes most recently at Aeroplan, which will lose Air Canada as its star player in mid-2020.

Find a reward program that works for you, milk it by earning points and then burn those points off. When changes happen that you don’t like, bail. If you’re ready to do that with Aeroplan or its competitors, we’re here to help. With input from Patrick Sojka of RewardsCanada.ca, we have created a detailed comparison of customer loyalty programs with travel-focused rewards.

