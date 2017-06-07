The newest product offering in convenient, low-cost borrowing has quite the hook.
Readvanceable mortgages combine a mortgage and home-equity line of credit (HELOC). As you pay down your mortgage, you increase the amount you can borrow. If you foresee mismanaging your finances so that you need ever-increasing amounts of borrowing room, then get one for sure. Avoid them if you want to maintain your financial independence and contain your ability to borrow.
