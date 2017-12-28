 Skip to main content

Debt reduction remains a high priority for Canadians: poll

Debt reduction remains a high priority for Canadians: poll

CIBC says debt reduction or elimination was the top priority for 25 per cent of the poll respondents.

TORONTO
The Canadian Press

Canadians are keen to lighten their debt loads in 2018, according to an annual opinion survey conducted for CIBC.

The Toronto-based bank says debt reduction or elimination was the top priority for 25 per cent of the poll respondents.

Paying bills or just getting by were the top goals for about 15 per cent of respondents.

By comparison, 13 per cent said their top priority was growing wealth or investments.

Lower on the list of financial goals were saving for a vacation (8 per cent), retirement (7 per cent), or for a house or renovation (6 per cent).

The online survey was conducted Dec. 11 and 12 by Angus Reid Forum, using a statistically weighted sample of 1,524 adults in Canada.

