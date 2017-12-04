Don’t buy your next car, SUV or truck without reading this

For the internet at its best, try researching your next car purchase. There's great information available at no cost on pretty much every aspect of choosing the right vehicle.

Let's start with fuel consumption. Natural Resources Canada has a guide for 2017 cars and trucks and for vehicles from previous years. For safety ratings, check out the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety's database of vehicles going back to 2004. There's also a list of top safety picks by year.

Consumer Reports offers an extensive directory of vehicle reviews and reliability data, but most is reserved for paying subscribers. Free content lately has included a ranking of car brands by reliability. Another source of reviews is Edmunds.com.

Leaning toward buying a used car? The Insurance Bureau of Canada has a service that lets you check whether a vehicle has been reported as damaged in a flood or deemed non-repairable. To value your trade-in, try Canadian Black Book.

All of these tools and more are collected in this car-buying guide from Kanetix.ca, which offers quotes for car, property and life insurance. For comparing car insurance costs, a few other websites to consult are InsuranceHotline.com, InsurEye, LowestRates.ca, Ratehub.ca, Rates.ca and RateSupermarket.ca.

Ask Rob

The question: "I notice that some exchange-traded funds invest a certain amount in other ETFs. Does this mean that the management expense ratio of the original ETF is actually understating the MER that is actually being paid?"

The answer: "This is a common question, which means the ETF industry needs to do a better job of fee disclosure. Basically, this person is asking if there are two levels of fees when an ETF includes another ETF in its portfolio of investments – one for the original ETF and the other for the ETF among its holdings. The answer is generally no. The posted MER for a fund should include the cost of ETFs within the portfolio."

