Credit scores are the latest fad in the financial world. One recent survey found that if you’re dating, a high credit score is considered one of the most desirable attributes in a potential mate.

Credit scores used to be obscure – lenders could consult when sizing up a client for a loan, but borrowers themselves had to go through credit reporting agencies such as Equifax and TransUnion. Now, in an effort to attract clients and keep them loyal, financial firms are starting to make credit scores available at no cost to clients. Royal Bank of Canada is doing it, the Capital One credit card people are doing it, and so are the alternative lenders Borrowell and Mogo.

If you’ve been sloppy with credit, your credit score will show it. A good or excellent score will help you get the most competitive rates when borrowing money. But I wonder if a good credit score can make people complacent about over-borrowing. A good credit score simply means you’re making your payments on time. It doesn’t tell you if you’re neglecting your savings as you pay what you owe, or if higher interest rates will make your debt load unbearable.

Check your score, but keep it in perspective. If you owe a lot, a high score doesn’t necessarily mean you’re good with credit..

Housing affordability is a problem, but not everywhere

This infographic shows how much pre-tax income is required to own a house in cities across the country. One standard says housing is affordable when it costs 30 per cent or less of gross pay. There are several affordable cities – mainly on the Prairies and East Coast. Toronto and Vancouver are nuts.

Why so obsessed about not touching your capital in retirement?

A blogger challenges the aversion that many retirees have about living off the income from their investments and not touching the capital. Go on, touch the capital. It’s okay.

Freedom 45

A Q&A with a 27-year-old millennial who aspires to retire at age 45. Worth reading to hear his sensible thoughts on saving, investing and debt.

These are the biggest common investing mistakes

A money manager produced this sensible list. Even savvy investors could be making one or two of these errors.

Today’s featured financial tool

This student financial assistance estimator will help people attending college and university find out how much loan and grant money they are eligible to receive through federal and provincial programs.

Ask Rob

The question: “I had the misfortune to buy oil company shares just before the big drop several years ago. I’m still holding these shares and could cash in, but at a huge loss. Any suggestions?”

The answer: “Let me reply with a question – if you sold those oil stocks, what would you buy? Many other sectors of the Canadian market have been strong in recent years while energy stocks struggled. You might easily end up selling low and buying high if you moved your money. That said, we’re going to need a pickup in globe economic activity to pull oil prices higher. We may be heading in that direction, but there’s still not enough demand to support a sustained move higher. Patience is required for energy investors.”

