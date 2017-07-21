A reader of this newsletter recently sent me a rant a bit about stingy houseguests. “When I visit people I always bring a good bottle (or bottles) of wine,” this person wrote. “[But] I have friends who will come for an evening (or even days) and they invariably bring the cheapest plonk they can find.”

It’s not because they’re living on a tight income, this reader says. In fact, the cheap friends in question are highly educated and quite well off. “It completely baffles me,” this person writes.

Do you ever roll your eyes at the wine your dinner guests bring? Do you have guidelines on how much to spend on wine as a gift when invited to someone’s house? Or is it the thought that counts? Send me your view at rcarrick@globeandmail.com and I’ll compile them and report back. For me, $20 is a rough range.

How super savers do it

The top habits of people who max out their retirement savings. You won’t like this list – driving older vehicles and living in a more modest home lead the way. You can’t save without sacrifices.

Battle of the online banksA must read if you’re disgusted by how much you’re paying in service fees every month to your bank. In a comparison of no-fee online banks, President’s Choice Financial goes up against Tangerine. The winner is…

Money matters for new parentsA primer on financial issues faced by parents having a first child. I like the fact that buying a home versus renting is covered here. Very relevant in cities with expensive housing markets.

Tips on tipping bartenders

How to tip fairly, a skill we should all have.

Today’s featured financial tool

Should you pay down debt or invest? This calculator can help you find the rate of return needed to make investing the better option.

Ask Rob

The question: “Should my advisor sell stock to cover management fees or should they use cash from my portfolio? Right now they sell a portion of my stock every month to cover the fees.”

The answer: “Selling stock sounds like a bad idea if you have to pay a commission to do so. Better to let cash build up and use that.”

Do you have a question for me? Send it my way.

