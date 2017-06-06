In an expensive housing market, it only takes a small price drop to help buyers save big time.
Someone who bought an average-priced home in Toronto in May instead of April would have saved $56,881. That’s a substantial $234 a month for someone who made a 10-per-cent down payment on the average Toronto home in May and borrowed the rest at 2.5 per cent over a term of five years.
A little goes a long way
In an expensive housing market, even a small price decline can lower your mortgage costs significantly. Here's an example from the Toronto market using a five-year, fixed-rate mortgage at 2.5 per cent with a 25-year amortization period. A 10-per-cent down payment is also used here.
|Toronto Housing: April 2017
|Toronto Housing: May 2017
|Mortgage Savings
|Average Price
|Monthly Mortgage Payment
|Average Price
|Monthly Mortgage Payment
|Savings on Monthly Payments
|Total Principal and Interest Saved Over Five Years
|$920,791
|$3,801
|$863,910
|$3,567
|$234
|$14,090
